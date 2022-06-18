Tesla begins 10% staff cut as layoffs pace up with us recession fears

ANKARA: United States electric carmaker Tesla has begun 10 per cent staff cuts, as layoffs paced up with recession fears in the American economy, with many companies either trimming their workforce or slowing down and freezing hiring.

The workforce cut in Tesla started last week, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to the laid-off employees’ posts on LinkedIn.

“Tesla and I have parted ways, after 10 long years and many cherished experiences, it is over. Yes, I too was part of the 10 per cent layoff and was blindsided by the event,“ a maintenance technician wrote on Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened to announce that I was one of the 10 per cent let go during the #tesla #layoffs due to being both salaried and a remote worker,“ an instruction designer said.

An analyst said: “News of being part of the Tesla layoffs has come as a shock to me. Due to recent change in Remote work policy and 10 per cent reduction in salaried employees, my journey with #tesla has come to an end.”

A technical programme manager noted that he was let go after five years with the company, adding: “Last Friday I found out I was one of the ones impacted by the 10 per cent layoffs happening at Tesla.”

CEO Elon Musk announced on June 3 that he decided to cut Tesla’s salaried workforce by 10 per cent, while he said in an earlier email to executives that he has “a super bad feeling” about the US economy, referring to recession fears.

Musk on June 1 also gave an ultimatum to company executives, either to return to work at the office or leave the firm, in an email that quickly circulated on social media.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,“ read the email with the subject, “Remote work is no longer acceptable.”

The company’s workforce stood at 100,000 by the end of 2021, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.-Bernama