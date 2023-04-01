TFC complete foreign import quota for 2023 season

KUALA NERUS: FA Cup runners-up Terengganu FC (TFC) have completed their foreign import quota with the signing of two players from Croatia.

While 32-year-old Domigoj Pusic will replace Manuel Ott in midfield, 26-year-old Ivan Mamut will replace Liberian striker Kpah Sherman, who is reportedly set to join Sri Pahang FC.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh said Pusic and Mamut, who will be plying their trade in Asia for the first time, had signed a one-year contract with the Turtles ahead of this season’s Malaysia League (M-League) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup competitions.

“(The 1.9-metre tall) Pusic, who previously played for NK BSK Bijelo Brdo (in the Croatian First Football League), will don the number eight jersey while Mamut (1.92m tall) will take the number seven jersey.

“Their height is one of the reasons head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner roped them in,” he told a media conference here today, adding that both players will start training with their new teammates at the Gong Badak Complex today.

TFCSB had previously signed three other import players - Sardor Kulmatov (Uzbekistan), Sony Norde (Haiti) and Adisak Kraisorn (Thailand) - besides retaining the services of Habib Haroon (Bahrain).-Bernama