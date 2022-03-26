TFC II aim to maintain winning momentum

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll) coach Badrul Afzan Razali(pix) wants his team's first victory over Perak FC last night to inspire his men.

He said the momentum should be continued in the coming matches to strengthen their position in the Premier League this season.

“Thankfully we were able to start the Premier League campaign this season on the right note. That is even after two matches had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

“It seems that all our plans for tonight materialised. I consider this success a morale booster for the players to continue the winning momentum,“ he said after their Premier League match against Perak FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) here last night.

TFC ll managed to beat Perak FC 3-0 thanks to goals from Petrus Shitembi, Jordan Mintah and Muhammad Syafik Ismail.

Badrul added that praise should also be given to their import player Shitembi who showed an excellent performance despite a year out of action due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Meanwhile, Perak FC coach Yusri Che Lah said he accepted the result and that it was not a surprise.

However, he praised the fighting spirit of his men for trying to keep their rivals at bay until the last minutes.

“Today (last night) we came with only 15 players and three of them are goalkeepers. I don’t want to find excuses for our defeat, but I think everyone knows about the crises and problems our team is going through.

“So I hope the fans can understand and evaluate the players fairly because the team was not at full strength,“ he said.-Bernama