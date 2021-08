KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu FC II (TFC II) were held to a 0-0 home draw by Perak FC II but still managed to wrest the Premier League top spot from Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) yesterday.

TFC II had the chance to seal all three points at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu but striker Muhammad Izzan Syahmi Mustapa failed to score from the penalty spot after his teammate, Amirul Syazwan Nor Azmi was fouled by Roziyyat Daud in the 57th minute.

The draw sees TFC II move to the top of the standings with 29 points from 16 matches. NSFC, who have a game in hand, also have the same number of points but are second on goal difference.

In another Premier League match today, Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) extended their unbeaten streak to five matches after drawing 2-2 with PDRM FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Young striker Gabriel Nistelrooy Tamin netted a brace for JDT II in the 30th and 69th minutes while sixth-placed PDRM FC got their goals through Nabil Ahmad (35th minute) and Bruno Suzuki (51st).

Over at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu, two-goal Natanael Siringo Ringo of Indonesia inspired Kelantan FC to a 3-1 derby win over Kelantan United.

Striker Nurshamil Abd Ghani put Kelantan FC ahead in the 39thh minute before Natanael made it 2-0 in the 46th minute.

Although Kelantan United’s Gambian import Alfusainey Gassama reduced the deficit three minutes later, Natanael made sure of victory for Kelantan FC with his second goal for the night in the 59th minute.

The win enabled Kelantan FC to move up to seventh in the standings with 21 points while Kelantan United drop one spot to eighth with 20 points.-Bernama