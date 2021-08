KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll) coach Badrul Afzan Razali described his team's success in beating Sarawak United 1-0 in the Premier League yesterday night as the most valuable win.

It is a win that not only gave the Turtles three valuable points, but also pushed the feeder club' to the top of the league after collecting 28 points from 14 matches.

Badrul Afzan said he was very satisfied with the team’s performance.

“They fought hard to win, thus able to maintain their winning record. Tonight's win is the most valuable for me because Sarawak United is not an easy team to beat. They have experienced players.

“Before the match, I reminded the players to consider the match as a final one and to give their best to get the three valuable points and they proved it,“ he told the media after the match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium here yesterday.

However, Badrul Afzan said he did not want his players to think they were now in a comfortable position as they still had six more games before the league ended.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United coach Elavarasan Elangowan said he accepted the defeat openly.

“It’s too early to give up. We will do a post mortem and rectify mistakes for the next matches,“ he said, adding that his team is on the right track and has a chance to be at the top of the league as there are still a few matches left before the league ends. -Bernama