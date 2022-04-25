TFC II satisfied with draw against Selangor 2

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll) coach Badrul Afzan Razali was satisfied with the performance of his charges despite sharing one point with Selangor 2 in the Premier League match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, here last night.

He said luck was not on his team’s side as their several attempts on goal in the first and second half turned out to be futile.

“Overall, I’m happy with the performance of my team as they have shown great teamwork.

“However, I also have to admit that we failed to capitalise on our chances and take advantage of playing at home,” he told reporters after the match.

Also held last night was the presentation of the Premier League Golden Boot award by Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd chief operating officer, Mohd Sabri Abas, representing the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to TFC ll import striker, Jordan Mintah.

In another development, Badrul Afzan said he had agreed to release four of his players for national duty at the Vietnam SEA Games.

“Four players, namely Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar, Muslihuddin Attiq Mat Zaid, Safwan Mazlan and main goalkeeper, Syed Nasrulhaq Syed Bidin will undergo training in Kelana Jaya on April 27 or 28.

“Although I need them for the Premier League campaign this season, it is a golden opportunity for our young players to play on the international stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor 2 head coach Rusdi Suparman said he was happy that the mission to bring home at least one point from Terengganu had been accomplished.-Bernama