$!TGR Malaysia To Continue Support For Malaysian Motorsports

WITH the conclusion of the GR Vios Sprint Cup and the introduction of the GR GT Cup Malaysia, e-racing competition, UMW Toyota Motor and Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia have declared their continuous support for Malaysian motorsports for on-track and virtual racing activities.
The GR Vios Sprint Cup was staged as part of the Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) and was held independently of the GR Vios Challenge (Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival). On Saturday and Sunday, two driver teams competed in two one-hour races that included a mandatory pit stop and driver change. It was included in the national series for the second time this year.
Laser Motor Racing won its third race in a row and finished on the podium for the fourth time in a row to round off a successful season. The team claimed a double victory in the series’ second and final round, with Putera Adam and Jwan Hii winning Race 1 and teammates Eddie Lew and Amer Harris dominating Race 2.
The launch and rebranding of the GR Velocity Esports Championship, now known as the Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) GT Cup Malaysia, was also announced. The series, currently in its sixth year, is one of the most profitable online racing events in the country, with cash awards of up to RM90,500 this year, the biggest in GR GT Cup Malaysia history. Toyota is the sole car manufacturer and brand active in e-racing.
Since its inception in 2018, the GR GT Cup Malaysia e-racing tournament has drawn over 900 participants each year.
This year, UMW Toyota Motor presented the simulator racing experience to universities around Malaysia for the first time. These included stops at UNITAR, UiTM Pasir Gudang, UiTM Shah Alam, INTI Subang, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Sunway University, and INTI Penang.
The tournament’s qualifying stage begins on July 15, 2023, with the goal of selecting the top 20 quickest drivers for the semi-finals and, ultimately, the top 10 finalists for the finale, which will be held at Sunway from August 19-20, 2023.
Ahead of the 2023 tournament, UMW Toyota Motor calls all aspiring e-racers bidding to be Malaysia’s fastest sim-racer to sign-up and have a go at the prize monies. Registrations for the qualifiers are open now at www.toyota.com.my/gtcupmalaysia/