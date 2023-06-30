$!TGR Malaysia To Continue Support For Malaysian Motorsports

WITH the conclusion of the GR Vios Sprint Cup and the introduction of the GR GT Cup Malaysia, e-racing competition, UMW Toyota Motor and Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia have declared their continuous support for Malaysian motorsports for on-track and virtual racing activities.

The GR Vios Sprint Cup was staged as part of the Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) and was held independently of the GR Vios Challenge (Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival). On Saturday and Sunday, two driver teams competed in two one-hour races that included a mandatory pit stop and driver change. It was included in the national series for the second time this year.

Laser Motor Racing won its third race in a row and finished on the podium for the fourth time in a row to round off a successful season. The team claimed a double victory in the series’ second and final round, with Putera Adam and Jwan Hii winning Race 1 and teammates Eddie Lew and Amer Harris dominating Race 2.

The launch and rebranding of the GR Velocity Esports Championship, now known as the Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) GT Cup Malaysia, was also announced. The series, currently in its sixth year, is one of the most profitable online racing events in the country, with cash awards of up to RM90,500 this year, the biggest in GR GT Cup Malaysia history. Toyota is the sole car manufacturer and brand active in e-racing.