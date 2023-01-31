TH appoints 23 companies as Haj Pilgrimage Operators this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has issued the licence to 23 local tourism companies including its subsidiary TH Travel and Services Sdn Bhd to operate as the Haj Pilgrimage Operators (PJH) for the 1444H/2023 haj season.

TH executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the selected tourism companies have strong capacity, sufficient expertise and experience and are authoritative in providing the best service and looking after the welfare of the pilgrims.

He said registered tourism companies can apply to become licensed PJHs which were elected annually after meeting the prescribed conditions.

“TH would like to remind all prospective pilgrims who wish to perform haj this year to be more careful and choose packages provided by licensed PJH companies only,“ he said in a statement today.

Syed Saleh said prospective pilgrims who intend to go to the holy land through PJH need to register with the company of their choice after receiving an offer letter to perform the pilgrimage.

For more information, the public can visit TH’s official website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my or contact the TH Call Centre at 03-62071919.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh said that the act of offering, advertising and organising haj packages without TH’s approval, by any individual or travel agency, is an offence that can be charged under Section 27 of the TH Act 1995.

He also reminded Malaysians to always obey the rules of the Saudi Arabian government by using the haj visa and not the tourist visa to perform the fifth pillar of Islam. -Bernama