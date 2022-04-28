TH RCI final report to be ready in July, 43 witnesses called: Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The final report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into issues of management and operations of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is expected to be completed in July, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said the RCI, which was formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1950, had met three times since its establishment on Jan 21, 2022.

“As at April 26, 2022, the RCI has also identified and called various agencies that can assist its investigation to get an overview and the situation related to the position of the organisation, management and operations of Lembaga Tabung Haji from 2014 until 2020.

“Besides that, 43 witnesses have been called to have their statements recorded,” he said in a statement today.

The government obtained the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to establish the RCI following the decision of the Cabinet on July 14, 2021 and Oct 8, 2021.

The RCI is required to prepare a report for presentation to His Majesty six months after its establishment.-Bernama