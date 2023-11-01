TH receives Saudi Arabian Labaittom Award for Best Awareness Programme in Islamic World

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pilgrim Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH) was named the recipient of the Saudi Arabian Labaittom Award for the Best Awareness Programme in the Islamic World at the ongoing Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition 2023 in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah presented the award to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar at the four-day conference which began on Jan 9.

In a statement issued by TH today, Mohd Na’im was quoted as saying that the award was very meaningful, especially as TH would be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

“The award is also another recognition for Malaysia for having established a unique institution which turned out to be an exemplary model to other Islamic countries.

“Malaysia is now internationally recognised for its efforts to provide the Malaysian pilgrims with guidelines to perform hajj, as well as awareness programme in the aspects of self-care, courteousness, personal hygiene and public cleanliness,” he said.

Meanwhile, TH said its ability in guiding Malaysian pilgrims to have good knowledge in performing the hajj has always been praised and recognised by various parties, especially the Government of Saudi Arabia.

“Each year, TH never fails to organise hajj courses for the pilgrims in Malaysia, either physically or online, and has continued to provide facilitators for the pilgrims in the Holy Land. In total, TH has over 500 Homeland Hajj Trainers (PEKTA) and Holy Land Hajj Facilitators (PIHTAS) to assist the pilgrims.

“TH also organises Hajj Conference after the hajj season every year to improve the effectiveness of its courses, modules and publication for the interests of the Malaysian pilgrims,” the statement said.

The Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition 2023 was participated by 56 countries, including Malaysia.

TH chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin, executive director of hajj operations Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, as well as other TH officials in Saudi Arabia, attended the event.-Bernama