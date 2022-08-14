Thai boxer dies from brain haemorrhage in Ambang Merdeka Muay Thai Championship 2022

KOTA BHARU: A muay thai boxer from Thailand died from brain haemorrhage after participating in the Ambang Merdeka Muay Thai Championship 2022 last Friday at the Kolej Uniti Kota Bharu field, Kampung Che Deris, Badang, here.

Kelantan acting police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the deceased, Kittichai Chaengkhao, 28, breathed his last at 10.57 am yesterday at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II), here, after receiving treatment at its emergency unit.

“At the championship, the victim who was from Chumpong, Thailand had lost to a Malaysian muay thai boxer, aged 29, from the Kuala Lumpur Red Army Club

“The unconscious victim was first brought to the Badang Health Clinic about 1 am yesterday, but was then rushed to the emergency unit of HRPZ II and he died there yesterday morning,“ he said at a media conference held at the state police contingent headquarters, here, today.

Muhamad Zaki said the deceased, who was married and had a child, was then taken to the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex at 8 pm yesterday to be handed over to his next of kin.

“Based on the investigation, the deceased had entered Malaysia legally and had a valid travel document.

“Police have also recorded statements from the organisers of the muay thai championship on the case and found that they had a permit to hold the event,” he added.-Bernama