BANGKOK: A five-month pregnant Thai woman and her husband were caught in a desperate attempt to scale the wall along the Thailand-Malaysia border in their bid to sneak into Sadao, in the southern Thai province of Songkhla on Monday.

The 39-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband from Tha Phae district of Satun province were caught using ladder to scale the wall at noon on Monday.

Company Commander for 5021 of the 5th Infantry Regiment Kittikhun Na Way said the couple who worked at a rubber plantation in the state of Perlis in Malaysia, decided to return home after the wife was having some complications related to her pregnancy .

“They were spotted by the village chief who later informed a patrol unit,” the report said quoting Bangkok Post.

They were charged with entering Thailand illegally. They also underwent Covid-19 test as well and placed under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Thailand is stepping up enforcement including setting up checkpoints along the border to prevent illegal crossings to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Thailand has detected its locally-transmitted South African Covid-19 variant with the index case being a 32-year-old Thai businessman from Tak Bai, Narathiwat, who was visited by family members who crossed natural borders into the kingdom from Malaysia. All of them skipped mandatory quarantine.-Bernama