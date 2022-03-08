Thai fighter jet crashes during training, pilot injured

BANGKOK: A Royal Thai Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the north-eastern province of Chaiyaphum on Tuesday.

However, the pilot escaped with minor injuries after ejecting from the aircraft and parachuting down safely to a rice field.

Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee said the incident happened at about 1.40 pm (local time) after the fighter jet believed to have encountered malfunction during flight.

“A rescue team was rushed to the scene after alerted of the accident.

“An investigation team was sent to the crash site to probe into the crash,” he said.

Local media reported that the pilot is receiving treatment at the nearest hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

On Dec 5, a F-5 fighter jet crashed during training in Chai Badan district of Lopburi in central Thailand, injuring the pilot.-Bernama