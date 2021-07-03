Thai film director’s NGO ensures no one in Bangkok goes hungry

BANGKOK: In the bustling makeshift kitchen at Wat Thewa Sunthon in Bangkok, a group of volunteers is seen busy preparing food for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Gathering at the makeshift kitchen as early as 7am, the volunteers wearing face masks, gloves and medical caps, were busy cutting chilies and vegetables, mincing garlics, and preparing rice to be cooked.

At 9am, the volunteers start cooking meals to be distributed for lunch.

Every day, they prepare about 3,000 meals, both lunch and dinner, to communities impacted by Covid-19 pandemic in Bangkok.

The kitchen powered by a group of hard working volunteers of all ages and walks of life provides hot meals to those whose life have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, so that they will not go hungry.

The volunteers work with “Up for Thai”, a non-governmental organisation founded by Thai film and and television series director Chalermchatri Yukol, that helps prepare 10,000 meals a day.

The 35-year-old Chalermchatri was tested positive for Covid-19 in April and recovered from the deadly virus, but not his close friend Kunlasub Wattnaphon who succumbed to Covid-19.

Kunlasub, former E-Sport player, self-isolated himself at home for five days while awaiting for an ambulance to take him to a hospital. An ambulance finally came after he shared his ordeal of waiting through Facebook livestream. Unfortunately, it was too late and he died two days later.

“My friends and I were discussing why I am alive and how he (Kunlasub) died. We think if we let the government to do everything by their own, they will be overburdened.

“So, why not we as Thai citizens and Bangkokians lend a helping hand to help tackle some challenges the government is facing, as well as help those affected by Covid-19 or the vulnerable group,” he told Bernama recently.

“Up for Thai” was established in April, named after Kunlasub’s nick name – Up. Since its establishment in April, the initiative has benefited at least 45 communities in Bangkok to date.

“When we started the initiative, we asked for donation from the public on social media. We contacted the private sector seeking for cooperation. We received a good feedback. Donations have been pouring in,” Chalermchatri said.

At present, he said the main makeshift kitchen at Wat Thewa Sunthon provide about 3,000 meals a day. A total of 150 volunteers on shift help to prepare meals at the main kitchen.

Besides that, he said another four smaller kitchens at temples will provide a total of 2,000 hot meals a day.

“We want to expand this initiative further. We will provide raw materials to these smaller kitchens where they will prepare meals to those underprivileged and needy in the communities. We plan to establish another 10 to 20 kitchens in future,” he said.

At present, Chalermchatri said “Up for Thai” also provided raw materials to communities where 5-kilogramme rice, a tray of eggs and vegetables will be provided to a family where they can cook and eat for a week.

“To date, there are five communities under this initiative,” he said.

Besides providing hot meals to those affected by Covid-19, “Up for Thai” also serves as a one-stop Covid-19 information centre that provides information to the public.

He said the group created communication channels on various social media platform – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Line - as their tool of communication to provide information and consultation on Covid-19, an effort to ease government workload.

“We have about 150 volunteers working behind the scene. They will answer questions posted on social media, including finding ambulance and hospitals for Covid-19 patients,” he said adding that these volunteers work from home.

Retiree Tassaneeya Visupakarn who joined ‘Up for Thai’ said she enjoyed being part of the team.

“I am so grateful to be here and be part of the team (Up for Thai).

“We are going through a tough time now but all volunteers here are doing their best to help and contribute to the society,” she said.

For Chalermchatri, he will continue be a ‘part time volunteer’ at ‘Up for Thai’ to reach out to people in need.

“It is good to see those people who we helped are helping us now. When they get back with life, they help to provide transportation and donate supplies.

“The thank you notes from kids as well as the encouragement and support from public make all the hard work and sacrifice pay off,” he said.

-Bernama