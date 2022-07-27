Thai King’s Cup: Malaysia to meet Indonesia in men’s regu semis

BANGKOK: The national men’s sepak takraw team lived up to expectations when they marched into the regu semi-finals of the 35th Thai King’s Cup World Sepak Takraw Championships after downing Nepal 2-0 in their final Group D match here today.

The Malaysian combination of Noraizat Nordin and Aidil Aiman Azwawi as well as reserve player Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali had no problems notching a 21-7, 21-4 win at the Fashion Island Sports World.

In the semi-finals, the national team will again face Indonesia, who beat them in the final at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, in May.

Meanwhile, national coach Mohd Rashidi Nordin said he was satisfied with the performance of his charges.

“Against Nepal today, we tried to get back our rhythm in service and attack. I hope our players do not make any mistakes or become overconfident. If they can maintain their performance, we have a chance to beat Indonesia,” he told Bernama, adding that Indonesia did not field the same combination that competed in Hanoi. -Bernama