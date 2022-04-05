Thai man charged with smuggling Myanmar migrant in Padang Besar

KANGAR: A Thai man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with smuggling a Myanmar national near the Malaysia-Thailand border about eight years ago.

Suchat Tohdin, 34, is alleged to have committed the offence at 5.30 am between August 2014 and March 10, 2015 at Bukit Wang Burma, Wang Kelian, Kaki Bukit in Padang Besar.

The charge was framed under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007, which provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Perlis state prosecution director Mohd Nordin Ismail while the accused was represented by lawyer Baharudin Baharim.

Judge Tuan Musyiri Peet fixed April 21 for mention of the case.-Bernama