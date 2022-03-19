Thai PM orders equitable assistance to Russian,Ukrainian tourists stuck in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha has ordered relevant agencies to provide equitable assistance to Russian and Ukrainian tourists stranded in the kingdom, amid travel restrictions and sanctions following the Russo-Ukraine conflict.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayuth is concerned of their welfare and has closely followed up on the assistance offered to Russian and Ukrainians stranded in the country.

He said the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has estimated that approximately 7,000 Russians and 1,000 Ukrainians have been stranded in locations like Phuket and Surat Thani provinces.

“The stranded Russian tourists have sought help on the extension of their stay in Thailand, whereby the Immigration Office is closely coordinating with the Russian Embassy in Thailand. They may opt for other airlines to travel back home, such as Qatar Airways or Turkish Airlines, in the wake of the cancellation of scheduled flights by airlines in Russia.

“Ministry of Tourism and Sports is also providing shelter, food, and others needed to Russian and Ukrainian tourists,” he said in a statement here today.

On payment problems, Thanakorn said the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand (BoT) also carried out publicity to inform affected tourists of alternative money transfer systems such as TransferWise, Western Union, and MoneyGram, which are available at both commercial banks and non-banks.

He said the tourists will also be informed of other money transfer avenues through other channels, commercial banks, tourism business networks, and Phuket Tourist Association and the Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter.

Earlier this month, Visa and Mastercard announced they were suspending operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, putting thousands of Russians in a limbo.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Charges d'Affaires Oleksandr Lysak said more than 100 Thai families have offered to provide free accommodation to Ukrainians stranded in the kingdom.

At present, he said there are more than 3,000 Ukrainian stranded in Thailand.-Bernama