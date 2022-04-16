Thai PM orders ministry, agencies to prepare for possible post-Songkran Covid-19 surge

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha has ordered the Public Health Ministry and other relevant agencies to prepare for possible post-Songkran Covid-19 clusters as people return from the Songkran holidays, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Among others, the ministry and other related agencies had been urged to dedicate more beds and community isolation centres.

“The public are urged to monitor their health for up to 7 to 10 days after returning from the Songkran holidays. Should symptoms, such as fever, running nose, or coughing develop they must immediately seek medical advice, and undergo a test,” Thanakorn said in a statement, Saturday.

He said the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has already increased available lines for the 1330 Covid-19 hotline to meet surging demand for help after Songkran.

The 1330 hotline will help handle Covid-19 patients requests and enquiries as well as coordinate registration process for home and community isolation and provide transport to hospitals depending on their symptoms.

Meanwhile, Prayuth expressed appreciation to all concerned authorities - police, military, and civilians, for taking good care and ensuring the people’s safety.

He also thanked business owners and the public for complying with Covid-19 preventive measures during the holiday period.

Thailand has reported more than four million Covid-19 cases with 18,892 new infections logged over the last 24 hours.

To date, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases nationwide now stood at 4,012,184 since the pandemic struck the kingdom in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 125 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 26,754 fatalities to date.

Bed occupancy rate stood at 26.7 per cent to date. -Bernama