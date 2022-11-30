Thai PM Prayuth appoints three new cabinet ministers

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha (pix) today appointed three new cabinet members including former government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

According to the Royal Gazette, Thanakorn who is also a party-list MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is appointed as Minister of Prime Minister’s Office.

Besides that, Sunthorn Parnsaengthong is appointed as deputy agriculture minister and Naris Khamnurak as deputy interior minister.

Sunthorn, 64, former vice president of the provincial administrative organisation of Samut Prakan filled the vacancy left vacant by Thamanat Prompow who was removed as deputy agriculture minister on September 8 last year.

Naris, 62, Democrat Party’s Member of Parliament for Phatthalung province filled the post left vacant by Niphon Bunyamanee who resigned on September 5 this year after facing court charges of malfeasance when he was at the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation in 2013.

The appointments came as Prayuth’s cabinet has about six months before the next general election.

The next general election must be called before May 7 next year if the House of Representatives completes its full four-year term that expires on coming March 23.

Under Section 102 of the Constitution, a general election must be held within 45 days of the end of the House’s term on March 23.

However, if the House is dissolved before March 23, before the full-term ends, the EC will hold a general election at least 45 days after the dissolution and not more than 60 days after the dissolution, according to Section 103 of the Constitution.-Bernama