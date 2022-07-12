Thai PM Prayuth pays respect to late Shinzo Abe

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha(pix) paid respect to his ‘great friend’, Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe who was slain last Friday.

Prayuth stopped by the Japanese Embassy here to sign the condolence book.

The Embassy of Japan in Thailand opened its doors from today to Thursday to allow members of public to pay their respects to the former prime minister.

Last week, Prayuth wrote on his Facebook that he had lost a great friend and Japan had lost its favourite son.

The 67-year-old Abe was shot from behind while delivering a speech at a political campaign in Nara city.

The man arrested for Abe’s killing, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 metres (33 feet).

Today, family and friends attended Abe’s funeral at at Buddhist temple in Tokyo while crowds gathered on the streets to pay their last respects to the country’s longest-serving premier, four days after his assassination.-Bernama