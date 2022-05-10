Thai PM Prayuth to attend ASEAN-US Special Summit

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha is scheduled to participate in the ASEAN-US Special Summit in Washington DC from May 12 to 13.

In a statement, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the special summit provides an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN and the United States to discuss the future direction of the ASEAN-US relations in areas such as Covid-19 response and recovery, health security, climate change, sustainable development, maritime cooperation, supply chain connectivity, green infrastructure, human capital development and human security.

“Leaders will also exchange views on pressing regional and international issues, while underlining the importance of ASEAN centrality and the need to promote a conducive environment for peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” it said.

The special summit also commemorates the 45th Anniversary of the ASEAN-US Dialogue Relations.

Meanwhile, Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister is scheduled to meet US leaders and high-level officials to discuss cooperation on post-pandemic recovery and the region’s sustainable growth.

“The Prime minister will also meet with the US private sector to ensure them of Thailand’s readiness for transition into the next phase of the country's reopening and economic recovery, and affirmed the country’s aspiration to become the US’s strong supply chain and partner in digital economy, sustainable development, clean energy, and EVs,” he said in a statement.

Thanakorn said the prime minister’s visit would also be a good opportunity to push forth Thailand’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting from Nov 18-19 and the concept of a “bio-circular-green” (BCG) economy.

The US will play host to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in 2023.-Bernama