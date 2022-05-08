Thai police detain 89 Myanmar nationals waiting to be smuggled into Malaysia

NARATHIWAT: Thai police have detained 89 Myanmar nationals in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, South Thailand, who were believed to be waiting to be smuggled into Malaysia.

Narathiwat Deputy Police Chief Pol. Col. Thawatchai Duksukkaew said the group was detained on Saturday during raids conducted at two rented houses in Tak Bai.

Three pick-up trucks to smuggle the Myanmar nationals also confiscated.

“Initial investigations indicated the group was waiting for the opportune moment to enter Malaysia.

“Police are looking for the four pick up drivers, all locals who managed to escape during the raid,” he said during a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Thai Armed Forces chief for Narathiwat province Chalermporn Khamkhiao gave assurance that Thai authorities will enhance boder patrols to stop human smuggling.-Bernama