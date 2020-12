BANGKOK: Thai police nabbed a Malaysian man for allegedly running an online gambling business in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo.

Deputy police chief of Immigration Division 3, Pol Col Ratchapong Tiasoot said acting on a tip-off, police raided two rented houses and arrested 10 men including a 33-year-old Malaysian and nine Thais in the Aranyaprathet border district, Sa Kaeo on Dec 17.

“Police seized 500,000 baht (RM67,477) in cash, a luxury car, computers and phone as well as discovered 22 bank accounts that belong to the Malaysian suspect.

“The 33-year-old suspect admitted that he ran an online gambling operation including underground lottery, baccarat, slot as well as football betting,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Ratchapong said the suspect admitted that he shifted his operation from Cambodia to Thailand in February following the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama