Thai woman accused of murdering at least 12 people in cyanide poisoning

BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested a woman on suspicion of premeditated murder of at least 12 people.

The 36-year-old woman known Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is accused of poisoning the victims using cyanide.

The woman who is four-month pregnant was arrested in Bangkok on Tuesday following recent inquiries into a woman’s death.

National Police Chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat said police believe there could be more victims.

“A command centre will be set up by the 7th Region Provincial Police Bureau for public to lodge reports,” he said at a press conference here Thursday.

He added that the suspect’s former husband, who is a police officer, and her sister, who is a pharmacist, will be called in for questioning.

Meanwhile, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) deputy commander Pol Col Anek Taosupap said the police sought statements from two individuals crucial to the case, one of whom a victim who reportedly survived a poisoning attempt carried out by the suspect.

“Aside from premeditated murder charge, the police will press additional charges including intent to steal property, poisoning, and theft,” he said.

Besides that, he added that the police will investigate the suspect’s alleged participation in money lending and a pyramid scheme.

Earlier, the mother and elder sister of the late Siriporn Khanwong from Kanchanaburi filed a complaint which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Siriporn had accompanied the suspect for merit-making, an important Buddhist practice, on April 14 and later collapsed and died on the bank of the Mae Klong river in Ban Pong in Ratchaburi.

The victim’s family had raised suspicions as she on a trip with the suspect earlier this month.

Initial investigations found the suspect is believed to have mixed cyanide in Siriporn’s food, which ultimately led to her death.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen valuables belonging to the victim.

On Wednesday, the Criminal Court approved a police request to further detain the suspect without bail on a charge of killing Siriporn. -Bernama