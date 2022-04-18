Thailand: 1,917 road accidents, 277 deaths during seven dangerous days of Songkran

BANGKOK: A total of 1,869 people were injured and 278 killed in 1,917 road accidents recorded during the ‘seven dangerous days’ of the Songkran, from April 11 to 17 - which includes two days before and two days after Songkran celebrated from April 13 to 15.

Deputy permanent secretary to the Ministry in charge of Road Safety Thailand Nirat Pongsitthaworn said 82 per cent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

“Speed limit violations contributed to about 41 per cent of the road crashes, apart from drink-driving contributing 21.8 percent to the statistics and lane changing (17 percent),” he said at a press conference.

During the ‘seven dangerous days’ of the Songkran’ last year, a total of 2,357 people were injured in 2,365 road accidents while 277 fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, Department of Probation Director-General Witthawal Sunthornkachit said 7,141 were charged with drink-driving, 765 under the influence of drugs and 19 people with reckless driving during the ‘seven dangerous days’ of Songkran.

Besides that, he said, a total of 13 people were ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device and prohibited from leaving homes for seven days from 7 pm to 5 am.

“Those found guilty of drink-driving would undergo evaluation. Those found to be at risk of becoming addicted to alcohol will be sent to a medical facility run by the Public Health Ministry for treatment,” he was quoted saying by Bangkok Post today.

He added that those found to be at risk of repeating the offence will be sent to rehabilitation camp.

Every year, thousands would travel to their home province during Songkran long holidays. -Bernama