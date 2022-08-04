Thailand alerts airlines to avoid airspace around Taiwan

BANGKOK: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) today alerted airlines operating in the kingdom to avoid flying in the airspace around Taiwan as China begins military drills around the island starting today.

“All airlines must adhere to China’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and check regularly for any new NOTAM issued by China,” it said.

On Thursday, China announced it begins live-fire military exercises in six zones around Taiwan until Sunday.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said several Dongfeng missiles had been fired in waters to the northeast and southwest of the island, Reuters reported.

Tensions escalated in the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit on Tuesday night.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking American politician to visit the island in 25 years. China sees the self-governed island as part of its territory under the One-China policy.-Bernama