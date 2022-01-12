Thailand expects increase in trade with Russia, ready to export car parts: Envoy

MOSCOW: Thailand expects to increase its trade volumes with Russia in 2022 through new areas of cooperation like spare car parts exports, Thai Ambassador to Moscow Sasiwat Wongsinsawat said in an interview with Sputnik.

“The trade target is still in our plan. However, due to the current disruption in the global supply chains and challenges posed by current economic and financial measures, we must be practical and innovative in our approaches. For this year, we expect that the trade volume should increase. However, it remains to be seen by how much,“ Wongsinsawat said.

The ambassador also said that Russia and Thailand needed to resume bilateral trade in traditional goods and explore business opportunities in other areas that require fewer logistical arrangements or none.

The diplomat went on to say that Bangkok was ready to export spare car parts to Russia and was waiting for a list of necessary items and their volumes from Moscow.

“Some Russian companies and local governments have shown their interest to buy spare parts from Thailand, but we are still waiting for the detailed lists from them, whether it will be for cars, trucks, or other specific models, and numbers that they require,“ Wongsinsawat said, adding that the “replacement parts that are universal in character or in nature, for example, oil filters, car air filters, rubber parts, as well as other auto accessories”.

The diplomat expressed hope that the Thai and Russian service providers could find alternative solutions together to “facilitate more volume of tourists, trade and services between our two countries.”-Bernama