Thailand GE: Thai nationals in K’tan urged to use legal routes when returning to cast their votes

PASIR PUTEH: Thai nationals working in Kelantan have been urged to use legal passages and entry points to return home and cast their votes during Thailand’s general election held on Sunday (May 14).

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said it is important to use the right and legal routes to avoid being caught.

“Thais working in Kelantan need to use the right routes, and must not use the wrong roads because they will be arrested if they used illegal routes, thereby losing their right to vote.

“If Thai citizens are caught while crossing the border using illegal routes, (and they are arrested) they will lose their right to vote,“ he told reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration held at the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters here yesterday.

There are three valid entry routes from Malaysia into Thailand namely the Bukit Bunga Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex in Jeli; Rantau Panjang ICQS in Pasir Mas, and Pengkalan Kubor ICQS in Tumpat. -Bernama