Thailand launches digital travel pass to boost tourism industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with five leading corporations, has launched the TAGTHAi Pass, a Thai digital travel pass to bolster Thailand’s tourism industry.

The corporations are AIS, TRUE, Kasikorn Bank, ThaiBev and Dusit Thani.

According to a statement, the pass provided an added sales and distribution channel to create more opportunities for tourism operators to earn income by gaining more access to travellers worldwide while also providing travellers with a convenient tool when travelling in Thailand.

It said TAGTHAi Pass is Thailand’s first digital pass for tourism where travellers can use the pass from the TAGTHAi application, which is available on both iOS and Android.

The TAGTHAi application is a one-stop tourism service platform for travelling in Thailand, providing travellers with the travel pass, travel tips and emergency contact service.

The TAGTHAi Pass allows tourists to access a variety of selected tourism services, especially those recommended by locals, including attractions, restaurants, massage and spas, unique local activities and many more.

The all-in-one travel pass gives travellers the benefits and offers that can be redeemed by scanning the unique QR code on the application.

With TAGTHAi Pass, travellers can enjoy sightseeing, activities and dining experiences in Thailand’s top travel cities, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and more cities to be launched.-Bernama