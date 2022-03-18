Thailand receives two million Molnupiravir pills

THAILAND: Thailand’s Department of Medical Services (DMS) had received two million capsules of Molnupiravir, the world's first oral medication for the treatment of Covid-19.

According to Thai news agency (TNA), director-general of DMS Somsak Akksilp received the oral antiviral drug from MSD (Thailand) Ltd, a subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.

The department will hand over the Covid-19 drug to Zuellig Pharma Co Ltd, for distribution to hospitals next week.

Initially, one-third of the oral antiviral drug will be sent to hospitals and will be mainly used to treat the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, it added.-Bernama