Thailand reports 11th case of monkeypox infection

BANGKOK: A 40-year-old Thai man who travelled from Qatar to Bangkok has tested positive for monkeypox, Thailand’s 11th case.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) acting Director-General Tares Krassanairawiwong said the man working as a masseur in Qatar had developed symptoms including fever and rash on Oct 8, before returning to Thailand.

After arriving in Bangkok on Oct 15, the man sought treatment at a private hospital in Pathum Thani where doctors suspected he might have been infected with monkeypox.

“The patient was transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Institute of Infectious Diseases for treatment.

“The lab test results confirmed he was positive for monkeypox,” he said.

Tares said DDC has stepped up contact tracing to contain the spread of the infection.

Thailand reported its first monkeypox infection involving a 27-year-old Nigerian in Phuket, on July 18. However, the man went on the run after being informed of the positive test result. He was later found in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and treated at a hospital there.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of DDC Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn said all 10 previous confirmed monkeypox cases in the kingdom have recovered.

He said all 59 people, identified as close contact have been cleared of the disease after undergoing 21-day monitoring period. -Bernama