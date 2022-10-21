Thailand’s childcare centre massacre survivors recovering well

BANGKOK: Six victims, including three children injured in a gun and knife rampage at a childcare centre in Uthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, 500 km northeast of Bangkok, are making steady recovery.

Permanent secretary for Public Health Ministry Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the victims suffering physical injuries and emotional trauma have been receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Three children have regained consciousness. Two adult victims have been taken off the ventilator while another victim with severe neck injury still required breathing assistance,” he said in a statement.

On Oct 6, a sacked policeman killed 36 people – including 24 children – in Uthai Sawan in a rampage.

The 34-year-old man, who had previous drug abuse records, killed 23 children aged between two and four while they were were sleeping at the childcare centre after lunch.

He later fled the scene in a vehicle, went home, and killed his wife and son before fatally shooting himself.

Meanwhile, Director-general Department of Mental Health Amporn Benjaponpitak said about 98 per cent of the 345 people who lost relatives or witnessed the massacre have been receiving counseling.

She said officers have been actively monitoring victims and their family members for mental health support and closely monitoring signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.-Bernama