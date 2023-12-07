Thailand’s EC recommends PM candidate Pita suspended, even disqualified

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime ministerial candidate and frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat (pix) could face suspension or even disqualified as a member of Parliament after the Election Commission (EC) took his case to the Constitutional Court, just a day before the Parliament votes for a new prime minister.

The EC decided to refer Pita’s media shareholding case to the Constitutional Court after a fact-finding committee concluded that there is sufficient evidence to prove that Pita owned 42,000 share in iTV Public Company (iTV) when he registered to contest in the May 14 General Election.

In Thailand those holding shares in media companies are prohibited from contesting in elections.

In a statement, Thailand’s EC said it will refer Pita’s media shareholding case to the Constitutional Court and that he be suspended as MP pending the court’s ruling

The EC’s decisions are likely to further fuel political tensions in Thailand as the parliament will vote for a new prime minister in less than 24 hours.

However, it is unclear when the Constitutional Court will rule on the case, if it decides to accept the case.

After EC’s announcement, Pita’s Move Forward Party (MFP) claimed the poll body rushed to refer Pita’s case to the Constitutional Court.

“Pita should have been given a chance to respond to the allegations,” it said.

Earlier, Pita had explained that the shares in iTV were registered in his name because the court had appointed him as the administrator representing other heirs of his late father who passed away in 2006.

He said iTV ceased operations in 2007 and later delisted from the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2014.

In June, Pita announced that he had transferred his shares in iTV to another heir in a move seen as an effort to clear any impediment in his quest for the prime ministership.

Meanwhile, the voting for a new prime minister is expected to kick-off at 5 pm (local time) on Thursday. Senators and members of parliament will be given two hours and four hours respectively to debate before voting.

A new prime minister needs 376 votes of the joint sitting.

MFP, which won 151 seats in the May 14 general election and garnered more than 14.2 million votes, is leading a coalition of eight parties that together secured 312 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives. However, the coalition still needs 64 votes as the 250 junta-appointed senators may be a stumbling block in Pita’s quest for premiership.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Bureau announced that no public gatherings will be permitted within a 50-metre radius of the Parliament building at Samsen Road in Dusit district from today to Saturday. -Bernama