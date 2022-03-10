Thailand’s northeastern province hit by worst flood in 50 years

CHAIYAPHUM: The northeastern province of Chaiyaphum in Thailand has been hit by the worst flood in 50 years.

Chaiyaphum governor Sophon Suwannarat declared four districts out of all 16 districts - Kaset Sombun, Khon Sawan, Khon San and Muang districts as disaster zones affected by flooding, according to Thai news agency (TNA).

The city hall and business areas in all 25 communities have been inundated and the water level keeps rising.

It also reported that local people started to suffer from Athelete’s Foot and skin diseases, and asked for the authorities to provide them with medication.-Bernama