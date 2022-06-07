Thailand to assess Covid-19 situation before lifting face mask mandate

BANGKOK: Thailand will conduct a detailed assessment on the Covid-19 situation before making any decision to lift the face mask mandate.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha has instructed the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to conduct the assessment in line with the country’s economic recovery plans and as people’s lives return to normalcy.

“The relaxation of Covid-19 measures could not be implemented arbitrarily. CCSA has to make a thorough assessment, taking into account the (latest) Covid-19 situation in each area and people’s health and safety.

“For the time being, everyone has been urged to continue wearing hygienic face masks and observe all other preventive measures,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he will propose to CCSA to make wearing face mask outdoors optional as new Covid-19 infections are decreasing.

At present, the public in the capitcal city is required to wear face masks when outdoors including in schools and workplaces.

Over the last 24 hours, Thailand recorded 2,224 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, bringing the total infections in the kingdom to 4,471,179 and 30,218 fatalities.-Bernama