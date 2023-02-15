Thailand to collect fee from foreign tourist from June 1

BANGKOK: The Thai cabinet has decided to collect a fee between 150 (RM19.25) and 300 baht (RM38.45) per foreign tourist tentatively starting June 1 to help fund the development and maintenance of tourist attractions as well as for tourists’ insurance coverage.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul said 300 baht would be collected form visitors arriving by air while 150 baht from travellers via water and land borders.

However, those holding Thai passport, diplomatic passport, work permit and special work permits (for specific professionals) as well as children under two years old and transit passengers are exempted from paying the fee.

“Besides that, same-day visitors are exempted too,“ she added.

“Thailand will be among the 40 countries in the world collecting entry fee from foreign tourists. However, Thailand is the first country to use the collection and give back to tourist by providing accident insurance and upgrade and develop tourist destinations.

“The fee collected would be used to help further develop tourism industry. The fee is also an insurance for foreign tourists during their stay here...This is an effort to promote safe tourism,” she said in a statement.

She added that Thailand shouldered medical cost between 300 and 400 million every year as foreign tourist too used services at public hospitals.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said the government is expected to collect about 3.9 billion baht this year.

Thailand reviewed its tourist arrival from initial 20 million to more than 30 million foreign tourists this year following the return of Chinese tourists.

Last year, Thailand welcome 11.15 million foreign tourist, an increase from just about 428,000 in the previous year following strict Covid-19 travel measures. -Bernama