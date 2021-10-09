Thailand to comply with anti doping code, with regulations amended or enacted

BANGKOK: After North Korea, Thailand and Indonesia declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code 2021 by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Thailand is expediting efforts to comply with the code so that it can continue participating and hosting international sporting events.

WADA on Thursday said Thailand’s non-compliance is due to the lack of full implementation of the 2021’s World Anti-Doping Code while the national anti-doping agencies of North Korea and Indonesia were ruled non-compliant for not implementing effective testing programmes.

Local media quoted Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Governor Dr. Gongsak Yodmani as saying his side will proceed immediately by amending and enacting the regulations involved.

“If the process is delayed, Thailand will be ineligible to send teams to attend international competitions or host any international events.

“This is bad for Thailand’s image and will harm the national economy. The enactment process will be completed in the next 3 to 4 months, and the draft of the act has already been submitted to the Office of the Council of State,” he said.

He said the Tourism and Sports Ministry, SAT and the Doping Control Agency (DCAT) had submitted the matter to the cabinet on September 21.

The cabinet then assigned the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Office of the Council of State, SAT, and the National Olympic Committee of Thailand to cooperate in amending the Doping Control in Sport 2012 to ensure the full operational independence of the DCAT, improve the definition of anti-doping substances.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported SAT is to petition World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) next week to reconsider the non-compliance ruling.

WADA in its statement said the national anti-doping body of Thailand, North Korea and Indonesia “non-compliant”, which meant the said countries were ineligible to be awarded the right to host major regional and international sports events during the suspension. The sanctions were with immediate effect.

The three countries also lose their WADA privileges, which include membership of their representatives to boards, committees, bodies or association until their countries are reinstated or for a period of one year, whichever is longer.

Besides that, athletes from the three countries will be allowed to compete in regional, continental or world championships but their national flag will not be flown other than at the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games until reinstatement, or whichever is longer.- Bernama