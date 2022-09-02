Thailand welcomes more than 4.6 mil tourists till August 2022

BANGKOK: Thailand welcomed more than 4.6 million tourists for the first eight months of the year with Malaysians topping the international tourists list visiting the kingdom, Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Yuthasak Supasorn said.

As Thailand eased its Covid-19 restrictions, he said a total of 4,635,418 international arrivals were recorded by the kingdom from January 1 to August 31.

“In the first eight months, Malaysians were the top international tourists to Thailand. A total of 647,648 Malaysians visited the kingdom followed by India 449,236 and Laos (276,924), and Singapore (242,220),” he said.

During the first eight months, Yuthasak said a total of 2,596,319 tourists arrived via the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket International Airport (719,886), and Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (313,520).

He said a total of 223,776 tourists arrived the kingdom via Sadao land border checkpoints followed by followed by Nong Khai (129,699), Sa Kaeo (101,031), Sungai Kolok (75,238), Padang Besar (73,055), Betong (70,182), and Mukdahan (51,803).

Earlier this year, Thailand set a target of 10 million foreign tourists’ arrival this year as the kingdom began easing its Covid-19 restrictions.

Thailand is aiming to attract more than 1 million tourists per month in upcoming high season from October to December.

Thailand, one of Asia's most popular travel destinations, was visited by nearly 40 million people in 2019. However, the tourism industry almost collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced the kingdom to introduce strict and costly entry requirements. -Bernama