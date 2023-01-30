Thaipusam celebration in Selangor expected to be lively this year

SHAH ALAM: The Thaipusam celebration in Selangor is likely to be more lively this year as over a million Hindus are expected to throng the three main temples in the state.

State Special Committee for Non-Islamic Affairs co-chairman V. Ganabatirau said this was because the festival had been celebrated in a modest way the past three years with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We expect the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves, near here to attract about a million visitors consisting of Hindus, locals and tourists.

“Two other locations that are also in the spotlight in Selangor are the Arulmigu Sri Subramaniar Temple in Kerling and the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Kuala Selangor with visitors expected to number at the two locations at some 20,000 and 50,000 people respectively,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He also advised visitors attending the celebration to wear face masks.

Ganabatirau said the state government will also set up a tent at the temple grounds in Batu Caves to distribute free food and drinks to the about 10,000 visitors who attend from 6 pm until late at night on Feb 4.

“Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is also expected to be present to hand over aid to 10 to 30 temples in the area,“ he said.

He added that various cultural performances will be held in addition to the sale of vegetarian food around the temple in Batu Caves this weekend.

“Each trader in the temple area is under the jurisdiction of the temple itself and they are only allowed to sell vegetarian food. However, traders outside the temple area are supervised by the local authority (PBT), I recommend that they only sell the same type of food (vegetarian).” he said.

He also stressed that the sale of liquor is not allowed at all.

“The police will take action against those who sell liquor around the temple area,“ he said. -Bernama