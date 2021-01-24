Thaipusam: Chariot to travel to Batu Caves and back minus procession, reiterates Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) only allows the chariot carrying the statue of Lord Murugan to travel to Batu Caves, minus a procession, in conjunction with this year’s Thaipusam celebration, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said this was done as a mark of respect for Hindus celebrating Thaipusam.

“The MKN has discussed in detail and agreed to allow the chariot to travel to Batu Caves at a stipulated time, which is either at midnight or early morning, with no procession and for the return journey to be carried out in a similar manner.

“Only 10 people (temple personnel) are allowed (to accompany the chariot), with no music or procession and with no stops anywhere. It is to be carried out in a simple and efficient manner,” he said after handing over 15 Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) home ownership offer letters to Kwong Tong squatters here today.

The function was streamed live on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Federal Territories.

Commenting further, Annuar said the Hindu community now had a clearer view and better understanding of the matter (Thaipusam celebration).

“The MKN takes a serious view of the matter and DBKL will carry out enforcement to ensure all conditions are complied with,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported Annuar’s announcement that the MKN had approved the chariot procession in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

He was reported to have said that the procession, from the temple in Jalan Bandar to Batu Caves on Jan 27 and the return journey on Jan 29, would adhere to the conditions and standard operating procedures stipulated by DBKL.

However, many were concerned and worried that the procession might lead to more Covid-19 infections. — Bernama