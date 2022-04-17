The Accountant’s Perspective: Deciphering CEO compensation

THE subject of CEO compensation in corporations has been embroiled in heated social media debate by many parties including the netizens and the public in recent weeks. The subject matter and the substance of discussion centered on “CEO pay” is not new.

Based on the top 50 companies by market capitalisation surveyed, 16 companies had CEOs who undertook a 5-25% pay cut, whilst 13 had a pay rise, and one had no change to their pay. Interestingly, a report pointed out how companies that were performing exceptionally well during the Covid-19 pandemic – ie glove manufacturers and technology companies, did not show a substantial increase in CEO pay, even though the companies were enjoying spectacularly high profits.

CEO compensation particularly constitutes the financial element in which fixed payments are made to the CEO in the form of a fixed salary, and may also constitute non-financial elements such as perks and benefits-in-kind. It may also include performance-based bonuses such as shares and options, implying that they would only be compensated if they achieved certain targets imposed on them. Whilst the current debate is generally focused on the “exorbitant” pay and its supposedly “detrimental” effect on the companies’ financial status, there are multiple angles of perspectives and underlying issues that could be further examined.

Managerial ability and talent

Generally, the notion that defines CEO compensation is encapsulated in the term “managerial ability”, which is their ability to drive corporations towards achieving better corporate performance, usually measured by the firm’s market performance. The connotation of “managerial ability” is substantial as it is linked to “high-ability” and “high-talented worker” who strives to improve a company’s performance. According to the proposition put forth by Wu in his paper, “Incentive contracts and the allocation of talent,” published by The Economic Journal in 2017, the intense “need” to “create value” for firms “substantiates” further the value of CEO remuneration in comparison to “low-ability” workers. In this regard, incentive contracts are provided to further “motivate” the manager through the offer of various rent-sharing mechanisms and performance-based pay. From the managerial labour market perspective, managerial ability is also associated with managerial talent as managers need to showcase their talent to be retained in the firm or appeal to the market. Thus, a “sufficient” level of remuneration needs to be present to retain the managers in their managerial positions in the firms.

Agency conflicts occur if payment to the CEO is not immediately compensated by a corresponding increase in the firm’s performance, suggesting that shareholders are negatively impacted at the expense of management’s remuneration. This agency conflict that occurs between the principals (shareholders) and the agent (management) is referred to as Agency Type I. For family-owned firms, the agency conflict occurs between the majority and minority shareholders, giving rise to Agency Type II conflicts. This means that if CEO compensation does not subsequently cause an improvement in the firm’s performance, minority shareholders would bear the negative repercussions due to an overall lack of firm’s performance. The conflict occurs as majority shareholders would be the shareholders who control the firms vis-à-vis the board and the managerial positions in the firms. There are many studies that show that for family-owned firms, Agency Type II conflicts are mitigated if professionals rather than the owners are appointed as CEOs, indicating that firms will be better managed by professionals.

Managerial power

Managerial power alludes to the proposition that the CEO has “rent-extracting” ability in influencing the remuneration committee so as to attract premium compensation for themselves. Several studies in the past found that “powerful CEOs” are able to extract compensation premium which is higher than “less powerful CEOs”. Denoting that “rent-extracting” activities could be turned down by the shareholder’s potential unfavourable response, opaque remuneration packages and arrangements are developed to hide such activities from shareholders. The circumstance that could accentuate the CEOs managerial power is the CEO’s incumbency in the firms, in comparison to newly appointed CEOs. In a 2019 study entitled “Does CEO compensation reflect managerial ability or managerial power? Evidence from the compensation of powerful CEOs” published in Journal of Corporate Finance, Song and Wan who employed both managerial ability and managerial power perspectives in their study interestingly concluded that CEO compensation is more inclined to managerial ability rather than managerial power.

CEO remuneration – The corporate governance landscape

CEO remuneration has always been on the corporate governance agenda which is well noted and incorporated in the Malaysian Code of Corporate Governance (MCCG) as at April 28, 2021. Page 40 of the MCCG clearly states:

“Directors’ remuneration, which is well structured, clearly linked to the strategic objectives of a company, and which rewards contribution to the long-term success of the company is important in promoting business stability and growth. However, pay policies which do not appropriately link directors’ remuneration to company strategy and performance can diminish shareholders’ returns, weaken corporate governance and reduce public confidence in business.”

In light of this matter, it is important to heed the call by the MCCG for a better and transparent remuneration process, and more importantly, that the remuneration is directly linked to a company’s long-term goals. Failure to comply with these requirements may ignite public furore, likely exacerbated by hardships endured during the pandemic.

This article is contributed by Dr Ervina Alfan, lecturer of University of Malaya and member of The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Micpa). The views expressed here are the writer’s own.