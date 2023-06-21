The double tragedy of rape victims

FOR the first time in 250 years, nature has outpaced human societies, including the most developed.

We have advanced from steam power to automated vehicles, from a feudal economy to a market-based economy, from illiteracy to AI-assisted learning and from rule by nobility to democratic governance.

But our minds have stayed anchored to obsolete notions that women are subordinate to men, while nature is speeding way ahead with accelerated climate change.

In every sociological field, conservative thinking rooted in colonial-era political circumstances will see human societies wither as they fail to scrap outdated ways in the face of a ruthless climate onslaught.

One of the harshest detrimental practices is the uncaring treatment of rape victims who get pregnant and are forced by law to deliver.

Four dumped babies were rescued in a two-week period up to June 13 — three in Sabah and one in Perak.

One Sabah baby was found underneath a house on stilts, another on top of a chicken coop, and a third was floating in a water village.

In Taiping, a motorist who had stopped at a bus stand found a baby wrapped in a towel inside a box. The abandoned newborn was covered with ants.

An average of 100 babies are dumped every year in Malaysia.

Over a four-year period (2018-2021), there were 443 cases of dumping, with 294 babies (a 66% majority) found dead, according to the statistics.

A total of 302 babies were dumped right after being born.

While no statistics exist to show how many babies are dumped by rape victims, it is clear that these mothers detest their own babies.

No decision-maker bothers to focus on the well-being of girls who are made pregnant by rapists and seducers.

However, the UN Population Fund reported in March last year that nearly half of all pregnancies worldwide were unintended.

The Fund raised the alarm that with an increase in sexual violence, this staggering number would rise higher.

Fundamental biases against women that relegate them to second-class citizenry lie at the heart of the baby dumping and infanticide problem worldwide: rape victims are denied the right to abort.

If we can’t make a simple change in social ethics, how can we tackle climate change?

Two weeks ago, two men were charged in Johor with raping a 14-year-old girl.

In February last year, a 15-year-old rape victim in Terengganu stabbed her newborn baby to death.

Last year, 59 sexual crime cases involving children were registered at the Kota Baru sessions court, in contrast to only 18 registered cases involving adults.

In 2021, police had already reported a worrying trend of rape cases involving girls as young as 13 years old.

There were 51 rape cases in the first seven months of that year in one state alone, Kelantan.

Between January 2020 and June 2021, a total of 334 incest cases were brought to court nationwide.

Most of the accused were stepfathers and most of the victims were under 16.

The actual number of cases was higher because some families pressured the victims to withdraw their reports.

Influential religious people take a one-sided view that rape victims who get pregnant must deliver the baby, as all new human life is sacred.

In Malaysia, a rape victim who aborts is liable to be jailed for up to 10 years under Section 315 of the Penal Code.

Three years ago, a proposal was voiced to amend Section 315 but a government minister said there was a need to consult with stakeholders who included religious bodies, academicians, legal bodies, health practitioners, non-governmental organisations and the public.

But other than rape victims and doctors, anyone else claiming to be a stakeholder must be willing to be held responsible for the lifelong care of the new life, including making sure it grows up to become a law-abiding person, as well as be responsible for ensuring full mental recovery of the victim and ability to lead a normal life after suffering nine months of psychological trauma and psychosomatic ailments in having to deliver the fruit of a horrendous crime inflicted upon her.

In 1992, two women’s advocates spoke out strongly for the right of a 14-year-old Irish schoolgirl raped by her best friend’s father to have an abortion in the face of strong religious opposition.

Jessica Davies argued: “Surely anyone with an ounce of compassion must see that this young girl’s welfare is being sacrificed on the altar of ideology.”

Lynda Lee-Potter wrote: “What about the damage to her young mind if she’s forced to have a child she does not want, carrying the genes of a man she hates? And if she has a baby at 14, what about the death of her freedom, her adolescence, her future?”

In 2018, the Irish people finally voted by a landslide to repeal the constitutional ban on abortion.

During the 1994 civil war in Rwanda, a country where abortion stays forbidden, more than 250,000 women were raped. Most sought an illegal abortion.

Rape victims who failed to abort either abandoned their babies or committed infanticide.

Marie, a 15-year-old Rwandan schoolgirl testified in 1995: “I was raped by the man who had killed my family. After the war, I had an abortion. I don’t feel at all guilty. I would feel more guilty if I had kept a child I could never love.”

Objectors claim that they are upholding the right to life of the foetus.

But here’s an opposing testimony from a child of rape.

Paul Taylor was born in 1957 in Britain when abortion was still illegal. His mother was a 15-year-old rape victim.

“From the moment I was born in a London hospital, my mother never wanted to see me. She had no one sympathetic to talk to. I love her for the hurt she has been through. She wanted an abortion at the time and she was right. I agree it is the right of a baby to be born, but only to parents who love each other.”

If you are not convinced that females are often rated as having no value other than as baby machines, consider what happened in 1998 in Brazil and in 2015 in Paraguay when two 10-year-old rape victims were denied abortions.

Then in 2018, a 15-year-old girl in Indonesia was sentenced to six months jail for aborting her foetus after being repeatedly raped by her brother.

Medical specialists do not regard human life as beginning at conception but at the point of viability.

This is the stage, generally defined as around 23 weeks of gestation at which the brain has developed enough structurally and has acquired enough conscious sensory power to potentially survive outside the womb, with medical intervention.

Before the point of viability, the foetus’s organs and systems are not fully developed, and it relies on the mother’s body for survival.

Treating the foetus as a human life at the point of conception is scientifically and medically wrong.

As renowned black Christian doctor, Willie Parker told the New York Times in 2017: “Human life doesn’t begin at conception because an egg is alive as well and so is a sperm. Life is a process. It is not a switch that turns on in an instant, like an electric light.”

Thailand, shocked by the discovery of 2,002 abandoned foetuses wrapped in plastic bags, legalised abortion up to 20 weeks in 2021.

Although the ideal time for abortion would be when the foetus is in the embryonic stage, India in 2020 allowed abortions up to 24 weeks after considering the fact that many child rape survivors knew they were pregnant only after 20 weeks.

Contrastingly, the US has gone into reverse. Wisconsin State last year reaffirmed its ban on abortion even in cases of rape or incest but saw victims leaving the state for abortion elsewhere rather than give birth.

Ohio State, which last year banned all abortions after six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest, was caught in shame when police disclosed that a 10-year-old rape victim decided to travel out of the state to get an abortion.

In denying abortion to a victim of rape or incest, we are doubling the tragedy by forcing the victim to bear all consequences.

If we can’t stir ourselves to change just one morally unbalanced law, how can we muster enough motivating power to stop climate change?

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com