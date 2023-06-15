The Festival of the Force Special Guests

We will be working with GAPS on a donation drive. During the event, we have a large number of people in costumes.

4. What plans do you and the garrison have for the Festival of the Force?

The requirement to join the Garrison needs someone to be above 18 years old, they need to have a screen-accurate Star Wars costume, and because the 501st is concentrated on the villains, the costumes have to be in that line.

We usually participate in events conducted by NGOs for charity. By donning our costumes, people will usually take pictures with us, and that helps during donation drives. When they see Star Wars characters, they become more interested. Usually, kids have a bigger reaction to us.

3. For those that don’t know, can you describe what the 501st Legion Malaysia Garrison is, and what they do?

The events I attend are usually the best time for me to spend time with my family. My sons are also fans of the franchise; the eldest used to wear costumes, and the youngest is still doing it.

2. How has Star Wars impacted your life, whether personal, professional or both?

The earliest Star Wars movie that I remember is The Empire Strikes Back . I think it was a Friday night when I first watched it, and the storyline which was different from action movies had me hooked.

1. Which Star Wars movie is your favourite, and which one made you a fan of the franchise?

THE Festival of the Force’s Special Guests talks to The Sun

Arif Rafhan – Comic artist, illustrator, concept artist

1. Which Star Wars movie is your favourite, and which one made you a fan of the franchise?

I was born when A New Hope was released in the US, so its very near and dear to me. When I grew up, the Prequel Trilogy was released.

A New Hope is my favourite. The first shot was an eye-opener for me as a kid. It made me fall in love with movies instantly.

2. How has Star Wars impacted your life, whether personal, professional or both?

Both, but it was more personal. Like my mom was a single mother, but she never bought me Star Wars toys, but she got me Star Wars merchandise that was educational in nature.

When I was six, she bought me a Star Wars audio book. She would put on these cassettes, and I would learn from them. I would listen to them everyday with my mother. I never bought Star Wars toys until I was almost 40 years old. My best birthday present was when my wife bought me a Darth Vader helmet.

3. One of the (many) things you’re known for is your Star Wars batik. How much effort and time does a single piece take to complete?

A few years ago, Julian reached out to me and we talked about this event.

Before this, my art and comics were about Malaysia. When Julian contacted me, I had no idea the kind of art that I wanted to do. When COVID-19 hit, I lay low, but I kept thinking about the event and what I wanted to make that had to be unique to Star Wars and Malaysia.

To refine my batik artwork, I used the core design and influence of real batik. Eventually, I told Julian that I would make batik artwork for Star Wars.

As for how long, it varies. When I first started, it took longer. It took me about two weeks. Then it got faster and faster.

4. As you will be bringing some of your works for the Festival, will they be up for auction or will they be sold for a fixed price?

Some will be for auction, and some will be at a fixed price. But whatever amount is bid on the artwork, it will be given to the charity.

Alan Quah – Comic artist

1. Which Star Wars movie is your favourite, and which one made you a fan of the franchise?

I watched Episode 4 to 6 more than 3 dozen times with Empire Strikes Back being my favourite.

2. How has Star Wars impacted your life, whether personal, professional or both?

It has had a huge impact on me growing up, I would copy the entire movie adaptation of Empire Strikes Back comic by Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson onto my primary school textbook panel by panel from start to finish including the word balloons. I would be able to draw any of the Star Wars characters and ships.

Eventually I became a comic artist because of my love for this series.

3. Earlier this year, you revealed that a variant cover for Star Wars Issue #33 came from you. What did it feel like working on that cover with Lucasfilm in an official capacity?

It feels like going full circle to the time where this little boy was mimicking his comic heroes, copying their art style to eventually developing my own method of drawing. And to be officially drawing Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Darth Vader professionally is surreal. It took too long to reach this destination, but I would do it all over again.

4. In what way will you be contributing to the Festival of the Force?

You can view my cover art as part of the exhibition for this event and also there will be a Meet and Greet session on Saturday where everyone can drop by to say hi. See you soon.