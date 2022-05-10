The Kashmir Files movie banned in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A movie on the exodus of Hindus from the disputed Muslim-majority Kashmir region, The Kashmir Files, will be banned in Singapore, CNA reported today.

Quoting a joint statement by the republic’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the report said the authorities have assessed the Hindi-language film to be “beyond” Singapore’s film classification guidelines.

“The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir.

“These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society.”

Under the film classification guidelines, “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification, the authorities were quoted as saying.-Bernama