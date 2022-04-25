The ‘world’s loneliest home,‘ with only one bedroom and no bathroom, is offered for sale for $339,000

RECENTLY, it was reported that the “world’s loneliest house” has been placed up for sale for over $400,000.

The property, which is fully secluded on a barren island in Maine, has been advertised for $399,000. Although the wooden house with a modest porch has a stunning view of the sea, it should be noted that it only has one bedroom.

Yes, the simple cottage-style home on Wohoa Bay Island is only 540 square feet and sits on 1.5 acres. According to the New York Post, the island, known as Duck Ledges Island, is “sold entirely.”

While the cottage in the middle of nature may appear spotless and lovely in photographs, it lacks a bathroom, making things awkward. According to the New York Post, it has an outhouse bathroom that is virtually on the property.

The little cottage, which was built in 2009, is being marketed as weekend gateway for individuals looking to rest away from civilisation. While there may be no humans, the island is “stocked with seals for constant entertainment,“ according to Bold Coast Properties, marketing the residence.

The description claimed, “It gives views of nature that you can’t see anywhere else because it has no trees.” They also informed potential purchasers that the cottage is well-built, with “excellent anchorage and landing locations at any tide.” According to the listing, the island is only a short boat ride away from the Jonesport public marina or the Addison facility.