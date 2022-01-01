Theatrics are over, Puad reminds ministers

PETALING JAYA: An Umno Supreme Council member has reminded ministers to avoid political antics, saying the Rakyat are not gullible any more to believe in such stunts, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Datuk Puad Zarkashi said in times of disaster, especially floods, some ministers liked to put on a show that they cared for the people by going to the ground and performing menial tasks.

“They think the public is naïve. Actually, the people find the behaviour of this cluster of ministers who are seasonal actors rather nauseating. This culture must stop,” he reportedly told FMT today.

It is understood that he was referring to the actions of several ministers who had come under attack from netizens for allegedly posing for the cameras on the pretext of helping flood victims.