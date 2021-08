KUALA LUMPUR: Three women who preyed on senior citizens and stole their valuables after posing as welfare workers were arrested by police on Saturday and today.

The gang comprising a 43-year-old woman, her daughter-in-law and their friend, both aged 23, had posed as members of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) offering food aid when they pulled off the crimes on old folks.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the suspects had pulled off a case on Aug 9 where an 82-year-old woman lost RM8,000 at her house at the Intan Baiduri flats here.

He said the women had approached the victim on the pretext of contributing food items and while one of them dealt with the woman, another suspect sneaked into her house and stole the cash before leaving the place.

Beh said following a police report lodged by the victim, a CID team traced and arrested the older woman and her daughter-in-law.

He said police also seized 17 units of various packed food the suspects are believed to have used when pulling off their crimes.

Beh said the third suspect was arrested today.

Beh said investigations showed that the older woman was the mastermind of the group and has 12 previous criminal records while the third suspect has three past criminal records for burglary.

“They mainly prey on senior citizens who live alone. The suspects have confessed to their crime. With the arrests, we have solved three cases of break-ins that were reported in Jinjang this year. We urge the public to be cautious and take all necessary safety precautions when approached by such individuals who pose as welfare workers. Those with information of such activities being carried out by any party should call Sentul police at 03-4048 2222,“ he said.