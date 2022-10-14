There is still room for Umno, PAS cooperation: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Ketereh Umno division is of the view that there is still room for political cooperation between the party and PAS in the 15th general election (GE15).

Its division head Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the top leadership of both parties should take a wiser approach as at the grassroots, cooperation is still acceptable.

“I actually see Umno and PAS as the pillar which I do not see with other parties.

“So the cooperation between Umno with PAS is very important and it is inevitable,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the Ketereh Umno division delegates’ meeting and launching of Barisan Nasional election machinery at Kompleks Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK), Melor, here today.

Annuar was commenting on PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan's statement today that PAS is still open to collaborating with any political party in GE15, including realising the unification of the ummah.

Annuar said PAS is seen as not closing the door of cooperation with Umno and he understands their situation as party members.

“There is still room for cooperation, that’s why there’s no need to be too emotional, instead continue to use every opportunity to continue negotiating.

“We understand and do not want to pressure PAS because they are members of the coalition (Perikatan Nasional) and this is not an easy matter for them to announce their exit from (PN) simply because they want to be with Umno.

“But the consensus among the people and the voters is already happening at the grassroots,“ he said.-Bernama