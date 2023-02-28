There’s only one camp in Umno: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: There is only one camp in Umno, which is Malaysia’s Umno camp, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this in response to the allegation that there are three camps in Umno, each eyeing to contest in the upcoming Umno election.

“There are no multiple camps. There is only one camp, Malaysia’s Umno camp,” he said when met after visiting Mara Halal Industrial Park here today.

It was alleged that there is a camp in Umno that supports Ahmad Zahid, a camp that does not support him and a camp that is neutral.

When asked whether he supports Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad to run for the post of Wanita Umno chief, Ahmad Zahid said Noraini and her contender Tan Sri Shahrizat Abduk Jalil have equal chances.

Ahmad Zahid said he would lead the delegation to introduce the candidates running for various posts in the party polls this year, at the national level this weekend.

A total of 330 candidates are contesting in the party polls this year, comprising eight for the vice-president’s posts, Supreme Council (93), Wanita chief (two) and Puteri chief (six).

Sixty-one candidates are contesting for the Wanita executive council (exco) seats, 113 for Umno Youth exco seats and 42 for Puteri exco seats.

The election process of Umno’s new office bearers is still ongoing until March 18, but the post of president and deputy president will not be contested. -Bernama