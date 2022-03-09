theSun, The Star photographers foil women’s suicide bid on Penang bridge

BUTTERWORTH: Photographers from theSun and The Star came to the rescue of a woman attempting suicide at Penang Bridge here today.

According to Masry Che Ani, 48, a photojournalist from theSun, the incident happened at 12:30pm at KM3.4 of the bridge, heading towards the island.

The photographers spotted the woman on a road divider attempting to end her life.

Masry subsequently got off his bike and pulled the woman off the divider.

He was also helped by Ahmad Zhafaran Nasib, 38, a photographer from The Star.

Ahmad Zhafaran then persuaded the woman and tried to calm her down before the arrival of the police and PLUS Highway personnel.